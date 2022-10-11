The federal government has sent in 16 surge staff to Lyndoch Living after a COVID-19 outbreak at its Warrnambool nursing home.
Three residents of Lyndoch's Swinton Wing tested positive in the past week.
A Lyndoch Living spokesperson said the federal surge workforce arrived on October 9 to help manage the outbreak, and included registered nurses, endorsed enrolled nurses and personal care assistants.
Newly appointed Lyndoch chief financial officer Andrew Long said the aged care provider was "grateful" for the government help.
"Our priority is always the safety and care of our residents and team, and the arrival of these additional care staff will ensure we are able to deliver that," Mr Long said.
One of the infected residents has already left isolation after returning a negative COVID test. The Lyndoch spokesperson said the other two residents were doing well and were not showing symptoms after receiving a course of anti-viral medication.
