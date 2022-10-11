The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Free
Updated

Heavy rain causes havoc across the south-west

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 13 2022 - 1:58am, first published October 11 2022 - 4:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skipton residents may see flooding this week when 60-100 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in its surrounds.

UPDATED: Thursday, 12.45pm

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.