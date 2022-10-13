PORT Fairy will spring into a world of music this weekend as an annual festival re-emerges after being unable to run for the past two years.
The Port Fairy Spring Music Festival will run from Friday to Sunday with the theme regeneration "to reconnect, recharge and regenerate".
The 24 performances include drama, orchestral and choral music, jazz, opera and dance, with a few pop ups thrown in, across various venues.
Former Port Fairy resident Anna-Lee Robertson's show After Birth - The Cabaret premieres at Drill Hall on Saturday at 5.15pm accompanied by Mark Jones on the piano.
"After Birth is part of something much bigger in terms of me returning to my creativity," Robertson said.
"I suppose in a way it's rebooting that part of my life after the early years of motherhood." She performed in Mary Poppins in 2011 before stepping away from performing for 10 years to get married and have children.
Robertson said with the festival's focus being on rejuvenation it was about how artists could return to performing and how the arts and music can "revive our spirits".
"I think we all really missed that and lost our muscle in terms of getting out there again and we've become very comfortable being at home and sitting in front of our tellies," she said.
"It's more important than ever we're expressing ourselves through the arts, communicating and connecting through music."
Port Fairy soprano and singing teacher Leah Oswin and the Find Your Voice Collective are among 101 artists performing at this year's festival.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
