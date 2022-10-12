Carers Week reveals lifelong cost of caring Advertising Feature

Eloise and Sam Furze are among the 235,000 cohort of young Australians who care for a family member. Picture supplied

From October 16 to 22, Australians are invited to recognise and celebrate the 2.65 million people across our nation who support and care for a family member or friend. National Carers Week raises community awareness among all Australians about the diversity of carers and their caring roles.

Carers are people who provide unpaid care and support to family members and friends who have a disability, mental health condition, chronic condition, terminal illness, an alcohol or other drug issue or who are frail aged. Anyone at any time can become a carer.

Eloise and Sam Furze are among the 235,000 cohort of young Australians (people up to 25 years of age) who care for a family member. Alongside their mother, Kris, The 13 and 16-year-old siblings supported their father Neal after a sepsis infection in 2017 resulted in both his legs and most of his fingers being amputated, followed by a series of strokes.

Family travel restrictions and caring demands temper Sam's aspirations for a career in drama and performance. "I know my own life isn't ever going to be normal," he said. "I just can't participate in growing my future or being with my friends."

For Eloise, the responsibility of supporting care for her dad has been a double-edged sword. "I know it has made me more mature," she said. "I am a lot more confident in talking with older people, and I have an outward view of the world. But I miss out on a lot. Even with my friends and at school, the focus is always on my dad ... on how he is doing. People forget to ask me how I am. But because we are at home supporting dad so much, we also have some really great conversations. We are all really close."

Many young carers emphasise that caring is a positive experience. However, research clearly indicates that, when inadequately supported, young carers' mental health and wellbeing can be seriously affected.



Carers Australia national director for policy and strategy Kelly Gourlay confirmed that the impact of caring was also financially significant. "For younger people, it means they may be unable to complete their education or enter the workforce full time," she said. "Their whole financial future, their earning capacity, superannuation, and future family circumstances will be impacted."

Research by Carers Australia (Caring Costs Us: The economic impact on lifetime income and retirement savings of informal carers) revealed on average, the superannuation balance at age 67 of a person who becomes a primary carer is reduced by about $17,700 every year they are a primary carer.



Similarly, their lifetime earnings are reduced by $39,600 for every year that they are primary carer. Some people who care for extended periods will lose substantially more, with the most affected 10 per cent losing at least $940,000 in lifetime income and $444,500 in retirement savings.

Meanwhile, the contribution of carers has a significant positive contribution to the Australian economy. "The cost of replacing all informal care with formal market services was $77.9 billion in 2020 (excluding accommodation costs)," Kelly said.

Caring also has an impact on workforce participation. For people aged 15-64, some 58.8 per cent of primary carers were in the labour force, compared to 81.5 per cent for people who provided no informal care and 76.6 per cent for other informal carers.