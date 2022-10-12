Eyes to enter the spotlight Advertising Feature

Ninety per cent of blindness and vision loss is preventable or treatable if detected early. Picture Shutterstock

ACROSS Australia, more than half a million people are blind or vision impaired. Sadly, 90 per cent of blindness and vision loss is preventable or treatable if detected early. Loss of sight affects every part of our lives, from how we learn, work in our jobs, participate in activities, and socialise.

World Sight Day held on Thursday, October 13, is an international event that provides an opportunity to focus attention on the importance of good eye health and vision care. This year's World Sight Day will focus on the #LoveYourEyes campaign - calling for five million sight tests to be pledged during the month leading up to World Sight Day.

Vision 2020 Australia is the national peak body for the eye health and vision care sector, representing around 50 member organisations involved in local and global eye health and vision care, health promotion, low vision support, vision rehabilitation, eye research, professional assistance and community support.

Since its inception, Vision 2020 Australia has been working to ensure people who are blind or have low vision can live independently and actively participate in their communities without barriers.

"Love Your Eyes is about creating awareness that everyone, at some stage in life, will experience an eye health issue," Vision 2020 Australia CEO Patricia Sparrow said. "Currently, vision loss costs the Australian economy $27.6 billion annually. Recent estimates indicate that by 2050, one in two Australians will require eye care services, and the economic costs are about to compound."

"Those of us who can access eye care should prioritise our eye health and support efforts to ensure that everyone enjoys the same access. Australians are fortunate to have access to some of the best eye care services in the world. Eye tests can be arranged directly with an optometrist without the need for a referral from a GP and are usually covered by Medicare."

Eye tests are the early warning system for vision loss and can save your sight. Most vision loss and blindness can be attributed to the following conditions: refractive error, diabetic retinopathy, macular degeneration, cataract and glaucoma.

Vision 2020 Australia CEO Patricia Sparrow. Picture supplied

Key tips for eye health

Make sure you have a regular eye check, especially over 40

Wear a hat and sunglasses outside

Wear eye protection for certain sports or hazardous work

Quit smoking

Maintain a healthy diet with regular exercise

Manage diabetes.