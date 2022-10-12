Community leader charged with 13 historical sex offences

The Standard
Warrnambool community leader charged with historical sex offences

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 12 2022 - 7:23am, first published 7:00am
A Warrnambool community leader has been charged with 13 historical sex offences.

Andrew Thomson

