Community leader charged with 13 historical sex offences

A Warrnambool community leader has been charged with 13 historical sex offences.
The 69-year-old man was arrested on Monday, then interviewed, charged and released on bail to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on January 16 next year.
The Standard cannot name him until the matter reaches court.
The man, who is well known through his sporting and community involvement, did not comment when contacted by The Standard.
Victoria Police media liaison confirmed charges had been laid against a Warrnambool man following a historical sexual assault investigation.
"Warrnambool Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team detectives charged the 69-year-old man with six counts each of indecent act with a child aged 16 years under care supervision/authority and indecent act with a child aged 16 or 17 years under care supervision/authority," she said.
"He has also been charged with one count of indecent assault.
"The charges relate to incidents between February 2006 and December 2008 in Warrnambool."
Lawyers Arnold Thomas & Becker abuse team leader Kim Price is representing the complainant.
"My client was a participant in a sporting program and had dreams of becoming a professional," he said.
"We also allege that the association did not do enough to protect this aspiring young person from sexual abuse."
Mr Price said his client was seeking to hold the sporting association to account.
"Our client also wants to shine a spotlight on the issue of sexual abuse in sport."
Affected by this story? Call 1800RESPECT.
