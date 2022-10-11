From Warrnambool to the AFL, former umpire goes Under the Auld Pump with Tim Auld.
Born: Warrnambool on October 24, 1984.
Wife: Sarah. Children: Ella and Ivy.
Parents: Heather and Rex. Siblings: Catherine and Emily.
Education: Panmure Primary School before going to Brauer College.
Sporting highlight: Being a central umpire in the qualifying final of AFL footy between West Coast and Collingwood in 2018.
David, what made the 2018 qualifying final between West Coast and Collingwood your sporting highlight?
It was the first final at the Perth Stadium and I was fortunate enough to be umpiring the game. I've got plenty of highlights from the game whether it was the power forwards of West Coast - Josh Kennedy or Jack Darling - to the amazing goal around his body by Lewis Jetta. The crowd noise was amazing for the game which the Eagles won by 16 points. All the umpires were wired up but I couldn't hear a thing as the roar of the crowd was incredible.
Where did your career in footy begin?
Panmure is where it all started for me. I was in grade five and was playing in Panmure's under 13 side. I was too small and too young and what it more difficult for me was I was an outside player. I loved playing footy but I had limited ability. I can vividly remember running the boundary line as a club umpire when I was 11 years old before I was a boundary umpire at the age of 12 between St John's and East Warrnambool at the Walter Oval.
It would have been in 1996 and I got paid $7.50 for running the boundary. I thought that was good money at that time. I was a boundary umpire in 1999 when Camperdown won the title as premiers and champions under Ken Hinkley before taking over as a central umpire in 2001.
I trialled out for the old VFL umpires panel in 2004 but I injured my left hip and was out of action for a while. The year 2005 was a good one as I was selected as one of the umpires in the VCFL game against the amateurs. Koroit's Joe McLaren was playing for the VCFL.
David, how many games did you umpire in the Hampden Football Netball League before joining the AFL umpiring ranks?
I umpired more than 350 games in the HFNL. The number would comprise of games as central umpire, boundary and goal umpire.
It was a really strong competition back in that era. I was fortunate to have umpired in a few inter-league games that the HFNL took part in and some that WDFNL played in.
During your time in the HFNL you would have seen some handy local players. Who are some that spring to mind? There were a lot of good players at each club. Blokes like Brad Sholl, Torin Baker, Wayne Robertson and Shorty Anderson spring to mind.
What year did you get into the VFL system as an umpire?
It was in 2007 when I joined the development squad. I umpired in the under 18 competition before doing reserve games and got into the senior squad in 2009. I was fortunate enough to umpire the under 18 grand final in 2009.
What memories do you have of your first senior game of umpiring in the AFL?
It was round 18 in 2012. The game was between North Melbourne and Melbourne. I was lucky enough to have my parents there plus other members of my family and some friends. The main things I can remember about that game is the first bounce I made and the first mark I paid.
The game went really quick. I was very lucky to have fellow umpires Stephen McBurney and Jason Armstrong officiating with me.
How many games did you umpire in total at the elite level?
I had 163 games. I've had time to think about my umpiring career since I retired and I'm very happy to have achieved what I have done. It's gone very quick. I had a red-hot crack and I've been lucky to have met some great people in my time in the umpiring fraternity whether that is fellow officials or players from various clubs.
Did you suffer many injuries during your umpiring career?
In my early days umpiring in Warrnambool I had a few soft tissue injuries relating to things like hamstrings and groin. Later in my career at AFL level I had a couple of issues with my calf but overall. I was very lucky. COVID played havoc with everyone and I've got no doubt in your job as an AFL umpire it had a big impact.
What was it like umpiring games of AFL with no crowds?
It was really strange without the crowds. The vibe in the games was really different because you heard a lot more communication between the players.
I found it hard like everyone else back in 2020 when we got set up in a hub in Queensland because of COVID. I got moved between states and was basically in lock-down for two weeks in Perth before going to the Gold Coast. I had no family with me when I was interstate and that was really tough. A lot of players and other officials found that time difficult I often think back and believe the AFL did a huge job keeping the season going during the peak time of COVID.
How do you rate your top players you umpired?
Superstars were at all the clubs. On one hand you have players like Dusty Martin, Buddy Franklin, Gary Ablett, Joel Selwood and then you have retired stars like Nick Riewoldt and Jonathan Brown. I've got memories of umpiring a game between St Kilda and Western Bulldogs in 2013 and here I was having a talk on the ground with Nick before the game - just a few years before that I had admired watching him play on the television and that day I was fortunate to be umpiring him.
David, who helped you in your career are there any that stand out?
The Warrnambool and District Football Umpires Association were sensational. Norm Gibson has been a great mate and mentor since 1990. Dedy Friebe and Wayne Smalley have also been great and I can't forget Kevin Mitchell at the VFL. He was a hard task master but a top bloke.
