I found it hard like everyone else back in 2020 when we got set up in a hub in Queensland because of COVID. I got moved between states and was basically in lock-down for two weeks in Perth before going to the Gold Coast. I had no family with me when I was interstate and that was really tough. A lot of players and other officials found that time difficult I often think back and believe the AFL did a huge job keeping the season going during the peak time of COVID.