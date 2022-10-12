The push for an upgraded Koroit streetscape has won the support of Western Victorian MP Stuart Grimley.
During a visit to the town on Tuesday, Mr Grimley renewed his relationship with Moyne Shire CEO Brett Davis and councillor Daniel Meade.
Mr Grimley was one of the state government MP's a representation from Moyne spoke to earlier in the year during a visit to the state capital to advocate for major projects funding.
Mr Davis confirmed that the delegation from Moyne made it clear an upgrade of the Koroit main street was at the top of that list.
Mr Grimley is a member of the Justice Party.
"The government's always coming to us for for advocacy projects," Mr Grimley said.
"And this (the Koroit streetscape) is something that I'm more than happy to go back to the state government and say, you know, what's happening is just fantastic.
"They need more money to make sure that the project is completed to its potential.
"It's so positive to see a council and the community being proactive and getting on the front foot
"Putting the commitment together financially and structurally and getting ahead of the game."
Mr Grimley was referencing the partnership between the Koroit Irish Festival, Bega Cheese, the Moyne Shire and the state government to fund and build a community stage on the town's Village Green.
The stage is complete, with landscaping taking place now. It is expected to be in use next month.
The commitment from Bega Cheese and the Irish festival to the stage has been a significant community contribution to help attract major funding for the streetscape.
A section of bluestone footpath has been laid in front of the IGA supermarket, with the aim to have this surface along both sides of Commercial Road footpaths.
Cr Meade said it was great to see Mr Grimley in Koroit.
He said the commitment from council and community presented a united front to Mr Grimley.
"I think the community and council are on the same page about what we're looking for and are prepared to work hard to get it," Cr Meade said.
"We certainly extend the invitation to all Western Victorian MPs and and election candidates to come on board this push for the Koroit streetscape."
