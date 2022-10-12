The Standard
Stuart Grimley visits Koroit to assess streetscape

Anthony Brady
By Anthony Brady
Updated October 12 2022 - 1:11am, first published 1:00am
Moyne Shire CEO Brett Davis, Western Victoria MP Stuart Grimley and Moyne Shire councillor Daniel Meade check out the section of the Koroit main street footpath which has been upgraded with bluestone. The aim is to complete the whole street. Picture by Sean McKenna

The push for an upgraded Koroit streetscape has won the support of Western Victorian MP Stuart Grimley.

Local News

