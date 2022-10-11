The Standard
Port Fairy man, 33, charged with 22 offences

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 11 2022 - 12:49am, first published 12:48am
The Port Fairy Cemetery and the Tower Hill Cemetery have both been raided twice in the past few weeks. A 33-year-old Port Fairy man has been charged and remanded in custody.

A meth addict charged with repeated raids at the Tower Hill and Port Fairy cemeteries has been remanded in custody until November 7.

