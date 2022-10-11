A meth addict charged with repeated raids at the Tower Hill and Port Fairy cemeteries has been remanded in custody until November 7.
Detective Senior Constable Joe Fisher, of the Warrnambool police crime investigation unit, said the 33-year-old Port Fairy man did not apply for bail in the Warrnambool court on Monday after being charged with 22 offences.
He said the man was located last Friday morning driving a Honda CRV worth $20,000 that was stolen from an address in Port Fairy's William Street about three weeks ago.
"He was seen driving the Honda, which had false number plates fitted, in Port Fairy about 9am Friday," he said.
"Police members followed the CRV for about five minutes before the man dumped the vehicle off Ocean Drive.
"The man was located nearby hiding in bushes and he was taken into custody without incident."
Detective Senior Constable Fisher said the man was under the influence of drugs and was not in a condition to be interviewed until late Saturday afternoon.
The man, who can't yet be named for legal reasons, then refused to be interviewed and appeared before a bail justice about 6pm Saturday.
He was remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday where he was further remanded.
The man was charged with aggravated burglary in relation to the theft of the Honda CRV at William Street, where it's alleged he entered an occupied home and stole the keys and then the vehicle.
He's also been charged with counts of both burglary and thefts in relation to two raids at both Tower Hill and Port Fairy cemeteries where tools and gardening equipment were stolen.
The Port Fairy resident was already on bail for theft of a vehicle, burglaries and thefts committed in Port Fairy during the past couple of months.
He was jailed for six months mid last year and placed on a community corrections order for similar offending.
His new charges also include driving offences, as he's a disqualified driver, and breaching bail by committing further offences.
It's the third time the man has been charged with similar burglary and theft types of offending.
Detective Senior Constable Fisher said police would allege the accused man has committed the offences in an effort to fund his drug habit.
IN OTHER NEWS
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.