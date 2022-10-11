Trial begins for man accused of historic sex offences, incest

A Glenelg Shire district man has pleaded not guilty to alleged historic child sex offences against his daughter.
The man, who cannot be named because that could identify the complainant, is on trial in Warrnambool County Court.
He has pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of an indecent act with a child under 16 and four counts of incest.
Some of the charges are alternative counts, meaning if the jury is satisfied the alleged offending took place, they must decide whether it was an indecent act or incest.
For the incest charges to be proven beyond reasonable doubt, the jury must be satisfied that an act of penetration occurred.
In opening addresses prosecutor Stephen Devlin said the alleged offences occurred between December 2000 and December 2008 when the complainant was aged between four and 12.
He said jurors would hear evidence the accused man separated from the complainant's mother and moved out of the family home.
He said jurors would hear a majority of the alleged offending occurred in a Glenelg district property where the accused man moved to, and where his children would often visit.
Mr Devlin said it would be alleged on one occasion the accused man touched the complainant when she was aged seven or eight and told her he wanted her to know what it felt like to have sexual intercourse.
Barrister Jennifer Clark, representing the accused man, said the allegations were "outrageous" and vehemently denied.
She said while there were no issues with the biographical information, including that the complainant was the accused man's daughter, it was the defence case that the alleged sexual offences "just did not happen".
The trial before Judge Claire Quin is expected to hear from a number of witnesses including the complainant, her brother and their mother.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.