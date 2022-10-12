The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Free

State election candidates ask young south west voters for their priorities

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
Updated October 12 2022 - 10:24am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Wallace and Liam Flaherty meet with South West Coast independent candidate Carol Altmann on October 7 to discuss the issues that matter to young people. Picture by Ben Silvester

The candidates for South West Coast have sat down with some younger locals to gauge the issues burning brightest for the next generation in the lead-up to November's state election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.