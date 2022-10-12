The candidates for South West Coast have sat down with some younger locals to gauge the issues burning brightest for the next generation in the lead-up to November's state election.
Incumbent MP Roma Britnell and independent challenger Carol Altmann made the most of a Young Voices Day organised by Victoria's Youth Affairs Council to catch-up with people aged 12 to 25 on October 7.
Liam Flaherty and Katie Simons, who met with Ms Britnell in the morning and Ms Altmann in the afternoon, said they'd had "really good discussions" with both candidates.
Ms Simons said she was keen to raise "stuff that was important to us", adding that the sniping between the major parties was "disillusioning" and detracted from important issues.
"It's really not helpful to just make political attacks, especially when there are people in need who are getting left behind," she said.
Housing was the hot button issue the young people raised with both candidates, with an emphasis on homelessness and the cut-throat rental market.
Mr Flaherty volunteers with a number of local organisations including St Vincent De Paul and said the situation was getting steadily worse for the most vulnerable members of society.
"It's getting to the point where I'm pretty scared about it," he said.
"We don't want to see Melbourne style homelessness here."
Mr Flaherty said issues like health and public transport were also a big concern, but they weren't existential in the same way housing was.
"We have a health system and a public transport system, even if they're under pressure, but we don't have the same support for homelessness," Mr Flaherty said.
"There are double-income families who are getting notified by child protection because they're homeless and there are no rentals in Warrnambool."
Mr Flaherty and Ms Simons said the lack of housing was also a huge issue for people their age.
"Currently Warrnambool isn't a viable place for people to move out of home," he said.
"And they wonder why people leave to the city and never come back."
Ms Britnell said it was great to hear from younger locals and she was familiar with the issues being raised. "This wasn't an unusual event for me, I talk to young people a lot," she said.
Ms Altmann said the discussion had "really brought home the importance of housing" and that "not having secure housing leads to so many other problems".
She said it provided a point of difference from some of the issues the older voters had been raising.
"I think having people who are thinking about new things in a new way is so important."
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
