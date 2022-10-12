A rare opportunity | On the Land

This exciting property provides sought-after access to the water's edge for an early morning surf aboard the local cliffside barrels, or to harvest the freshest local lobster and abalone for your evening meals.
Diving or snorkeling in the canyons and crevices of the adjoining reefs offers an abundance of local marine life.
Meander along the coastal path to the Great Southern Ocean, taking in the beauty of a surrounding limestone formations, caves, native Australian flora of your land titled to the high tide mark.
The as-new, chic two-bedroom unit offers open plan living and meal preparation, with a veranda opening to admire the magnificent rural vista.
A complete solar system of 9kW panels and 25 kW lithium battery storage provides the opportunity for a greener future for the home, as well as a concrete floored fully lock-up Colourbond shed.
Offering viewing opportunities of rare compare, the oceanside vista is easily accessed via a driveway constructed from locally sourced limestone to a roundabout at the cliff's edge, with huge potential for a panoramic home site (STCA).
