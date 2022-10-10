An unlocked white Holden Colorado ute with the keys in the ignition has been stolen and damaged during a joyride.
Detective Senior Constable Dimitrios Vassiliou, of the Portland police crime investigation unit, said the $25,000 dual cab utility was left parked outside an address on the Portland-Nelson Road between 7.30pm Sunday and 1.25am Monday morning.
"A car was stolen, probably early Monday," he said.
"The victim left the vehicle unlocked and with the keys in the ignition.
"The Colorado was then taken by unknown offenders and later found on Malings Road crashed into a fence about 1.30am."
Detective Senior Constable Vassiliou said the utility suffered moderate damage in the single-vehicle collision, particularly to the passenger's side panel.
"It looks like it was taken for a joy ride, was being driven erratically and fishtailing before the collision," he said.
"A witness heard the ute, had a look and found it crashed. Both the driver-side and the passenger doors were left open when the occupants fled, indicating there were two people in the vehicle.
"Police members have spoken to the owner and he had no idea the Colorado had been taken.
"It would be fair to say the circumstances which led to the offending have left police members highly frustrated."
Detective Senior Constable Vassiliou requested all owners lock their vehicles, secure the keys and make sure valuables were out of sight.
"These are crimes of opportunity, removing the opportunity goes a long way toward preventing this sort of offending," he said.
The detective said forensic tests were conducted on the utility and he called on the offenders to turn themselves in to police before officers came knocking on their doors.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Portland police station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
