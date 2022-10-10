VETERAN Camperdown trainer Denis Daffy heaped praise on his track-work rider Clint Marshall following the win of Overkill in a restricted race at Hamilton on Saturday.
Daffy, who only has the two horses in work, said Marshall had put in a lot of work to get Overkill ready for the first-up win over 1100 metres.
"I haven't been able to give Overkill any trials on the grass," the 81-year-old Daffy said.
"We've built up Overkill's fitness by working him around the roads and on the sand track at Camperdown over the last few weeks.
"Clint has done a huge job and so has my farrier Malcolm Marks. We were quietly confident Overkill would run well but you can't tell if you don't get a good grass trial under their belt.
"The win is a great result for Cliff Justin who part-owns the horse. He's 86 years old and just loves his horses."
Overkill is a former Ciaron Maher and David Eustace-trained galloper.
The six-year-old is not the first horse that the powerful training combination has transferred to Daffy - the other is Fabian's Spirit who has won five races for the hobby trainer.
"Ciaron and Dave have been great to me," Daffy said. "They have been really helpful regarding advice about the horses.
"Fabian's Spirit has been a great bread-and-butter horse for my stable and it looks like Overkill will be the same with a bit of time. Overkill has only had the seven runs for me.
"I'm still learning about him. I think this should be a good campaign for Overkill going on the back of Saturday's win."
Daffy is awaiting paperwork from Racing Victoria regarding a trainer's permit for his grand-daughter Henrietta Place, who also has a share in the ownership of Overkill.
"Henrietta does a great job," he said. "She's the backbone of the stable. We'll probably look at going into a trainers' partnership once her paperwork is all finalised by RV."
Overkill has won four of his 21 starts.
AARON Purcell will push ahead with plans to run Dashing in the $500,000 Vase at Moonee Valley following his unplaced run in the $1 million Caulfield Guineas last Saturday.
Dashing finished less than two lengths behind the eventual winner Golden Mile in Saturday's group one race.
The Warrnambool trainer said he was happy with the performance of his lightly raced three-year-old.
"It was a big run by Dashing in the Guineas," Purcell said. "He was running against the top three year olds in the land and never disgraced himself. We'll go ahead to the Vase and see how he performs in that race."
Dashing has won one race and been placed on three occasions from his six starts.
HAMILTON Racing Club's first cup meeting with crowds for three years was a success on Saturday, according to club president Hugh Macdonald.
The eight-race program was run on a heavy track.
Macdonald said he was happy with crowd numbers for the meeting.
"There were a lot of things happening in Hamilton on Saturday like the cricket, bowls and basketball," he said.
"We were happy with our crowd numbers. It was just great to have a crowds back on-course for the running of a Hamilton Cup but not having a crowd at our cup meeting for three years probably impacted on some local people from attending the meeting.
"It's great we've got the day behind us we now have a foundation in place for the future."
Hamilton races again on Monday, October 24.
JADE Willis is the winner of the 2022 Racing Victoria Acknowledged Retrainer of the Year Award, which recognises the achievements of equine experts preparing retired racehorses for secondary careers.
Owner and director of JW Equestrian, Willis took out the coveted award for her unwavering commitment to finding alternative, useful and loving homes for retired racehorses, resulting in more than 200 Off The Track thoroughbreds being re-homed in the past two years.
In an extremely competitive field, Grace Chantler, was announced as the runner-up in the award.
Willis received a cheque for $5000 to assist with the development of her retraining and re-homing work, and Chantler received $1000 to go towards her work.
In October 2023, the Australian Racing Hall of Fame (ARHOF) will once again welcome those horses, jockeys, trainers and administrators who, through their dedication and contribution to thoroughbred racing, will follow in the famous footsteps of Winx, Gai Waterhouse, George Moore and Tommy Woodcock.
The Australian Racing Hall of Fame celebrates and immortalises our champions of the turf, past and present. Their names will forever be ingrained in racing history.
The judging panel which comprises representatives from the Australian thoroughbred racing industry is encouraging for all race lovers to nominate their hero of the turf.
There are four categories within the hall of fame - horses, jockeys, trainers and associates.
Nominations close on October 30, 2022.
JOCKEY Craig Newitt will be on the sidelines for seven meetings after pleading guilty to a careless riding charge at Cranbourne last Friday night.
Stewards found that near the winning post Newitt allowed his mount to shift in over the concluding stages and chase interference to another runner.
His suspension started at midnight on October 8 and ends midnight October 14. Stewards deemed the incident to be in the low range before handing down the penalty.
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.