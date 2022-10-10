The Standard

Inside Racing: Trainer Denis Daffy praises track-work rider Clint Marshall

By Tim Auld
Updated October 10 2022 - 5:52am, first published 5:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Overkill, ridden by Jack Hill, wins at Hamilton Racecourse on Saturday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy/Racing Photos

VETERAN Camperdown trainer Denis Daffy heaped praise on his track-work rider Clint Marshall following the win of Overkill in a restricted race at Hamilton on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.