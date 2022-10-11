The Standard
Free

Marion and Stephanie Hunt celebrate rink wins for respective clubs, Timboon and City Memorial

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated October 11 2022 - 5:26am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A mother and daughter started the midweek pennant season on a winning note - albeit for different clubs and in different divisions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Saultry

Meg Saultry

Sports Journalist

Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.