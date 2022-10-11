A mother and daughter started the midweek pennant season on a winning note - albeit for different clubs and in different divisions.
Marion and Stephanie Hunt celebrated rink wins for Timboon and City Memorial respectively, with the latter a lead in City Diamonds' division one drubbing of last year's grand finalist Koroit, 85-30. Marion, on her part, celebrated a 27-10 rink win as a third, though her team Timboon Gold ultimately went down 74-48 to City Memorial Rubies.
Stephanie - a keen bowler - is in her second season at City Memorial and is gearing up for a return to weekend pennant in division two on Saturday after just featuring in midweek last summer.
She said her mum Marion got her into the sport, a journey which started in Melbourne five years ago. Hunt said she is now "totally hooked" on the sport and has loved her time at City Memorial so far.
"It was good to meet new people and play at all the different clubs around here," she said.
Travelling from Petersborough, Hunt takes full advantage of City Memorial's dome roof, aiming to bowl up to four times a week throughout the winter months.
"We've got Tuesday and Thursdays here (at City), I've been playing at Dennington on a Wednesday and Warrnambool Bowls Club have a monthly triples event which we're in next week," she said. "There is always something somewhere.
"With all the winter practice, I've improved. I'm happy with how I'm bowling but we all have our bad days."
Alongside social bowls, Hunt is gaining experience through the Western District Playing Area's association competitions. She played in the triples event on Sunday at Lawn Tennis, with her team advancing through to the semi-final on Sunday. She is also a part of a group gearing up for the Vic Open in Shepparton in November.
"Playing all these events, and club events, just gives you all this experience," she said. "In a tense game where you've got to make the last shot under pressure - that's what I want to get better at."
Hunt said City Diamonds' first midweek win against Koroit would give the new-look side confidence moving forward.
"It's quite a strong team City's got this year," she said. "It was a good win and very pleasing to start off strong. It will build our team spirit."
Meanwhile, reigning division one premier Timboon's road to the three-peat suffered a round one setback, with Terang celebrating a 63-52 victory.
Lawn Tennis started its tenure in division one on a high, defeating City Sapphires 68 shots to 42, while Port Fairy won away from home, defeating Warrnambool 72-51.
