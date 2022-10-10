The Standard

Nestles cricket debutant Matt Noonan embraces playing WDCA with best mate Will Ringin

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 11 2022 - 2:02am, first published October 10 2022 - 10:30pm
Matt Noonan, pictured at pre-season training, is a medium pace bowling option for Nestles. Picture by Chris Doheny

MATT Noonan will always remember his first division one wicket but the second was extra special.

