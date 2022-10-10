MATT Noonan will always remember his first division one wicket but the second was extra special.
The Nestles bowler dismissed two Allansford-Panmure batsmen in his Warrnambool and District Cricket Association debut on Saturday after a long apprenticeship in the lower grades.
The chance to play alongside housemate and best friend Will Ringin added to the occasion as did combining for a Gators' scalp.
Noonan and Ringin also play baseball together for Geelong Baseball Association club Colac.
"We'd never got the chance to play cricket together until now, so that was a highlight," he said.
"My second wicket was more exciting when 'Ringo' took a catch off my bowling. We'll probably frame that part of the score-book up in the house somewhere."
Noonan was rapt captain Jacob Hetherington showed faith in him.
"I was expecting to bowl a couple of overs later on in the game when it was a bit more one-sided but when 'Chookie' threw me the ball to bowl first change it was when it set in a little bit," he said.
"Being able to take a wicket in the first over was pretty exciting."
Noonan, 22, is six seasons into his Nestles' journey.
Early on he was content playing for fun but he revised his goals.
"I've been at the club now for six years and it's definitely a long time coming for a div one debut," he said.
"I probably didn't think it was going to happen. I wanted to have more of a crack at it; wanted to be a little bit more competitive."
Noonan, who played junior cricket for Russells Creek, set a goal of playing division two when he first joined the Factory.
"I originally came to the club as a wicket-keeper and gave the gloves away and I enjoy my bowling a little bit more," he said.
"I set myself a goal at the start of each season of what I wanted to do and two years ago I set myself a small goal of playing the highest level I can whether it be holding my spot in division two or playing division one."
Winters are dedicated to baseball - a sport he was introduced to during a school carnival.
Noonan, who plays short stop, and Ballarat-raised Ringin, a catcher, both playing baseball was a coincidence which strengthened their bond.
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.