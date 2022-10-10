Bookaar division one captain-coach Tim Fitzgerald is backing several inclusions to cover the loss of reigning South West Cricketer of the Year Fraser Lucas.
Lucas, who was last season's leading wicket-taker and second for runs scored, moved to Cairns at the end of last season.
Lucas' brother Charlie is also unavailable for Bookaar for the first half of the season while he plays football in Darwin.
But the Pelicans, who finished fourth last season, have picked up top-order batsman Sam Allen, who moved to the area from Geelong.
Returning players Hamish Sinnott, a handy all-rounder and talented footballer, and opening bowler Michael Winzar, who played his last full season at Bookaar in 2017-18, further bolster the Pelicans' roster.
"We've lost a couple but gained what we lost," Fitzgerald said.
The returning coach is also bullish about teenagers Taj Podger and Wilba Cheeseman's development after they were blooded in division one last season.
"They're really handy 16 year olds," Fitzgerald said. "They'll look to top up our mid-to-bottom order. They're very good in the field, they're handy bowlers and bats."
Bookaar welcomes Camperdown for the season-opener on Saturday, with Fitzgerald's game plan fairly straight forward.
"This time of year, the grounds are very lush," he said. "The more overs we can bat, if we can bat our 50, the more runs you get, will be the key. And just really bowl straight, let the ball do the talking. You can't really give them any four balls, just keep it tight, dot them up."
Fitzgerald said the goal for Bookaar was another top-four finish after reaching the semi-finals last season. He is expecting an even competition following Mortlake's departure to the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association. The Pelicans lost to the Cats in the semi-final.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
