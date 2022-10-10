The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Moyne district man refused bail in Warrnambool Magistrates Court

Jessica Howard
By Jessica Howard
Updated October 10 2022 - 4:40am, first published 4:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Man with violent history accused of assaulting mother, hotel staff

A magistrate says a Moyne district man accused of violent offending against his mother is too great of a risk to be bailed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Howard

Jessica Howard

Journalist

Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.