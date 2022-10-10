Man with violent history accused of assaulting mother, hotel staff

A magistrate says a Moyne district man accused of violent offending against his mother is too great of a risk to be bailed.
The 23-year-old man, who cannot be named because that could identify the victim, appeared in Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Monday via video-link from prison.
The man is charged with serious family violence and assault-related offences.
The court heard at the time of the alleged offending the man was living with the complainant - his mother - despite a family violence intervention order excluding him from the address.
Police allege the man repeatedly assaulted her between January and August this year.
On one occasion he allegedly punched her to the head and hit her with the leg of a bedside table he had smashed.
He is also accused of telling her her she was going to die.
During an assault on July 13, the man allegedly punched the complainant hard enough to draw blood, the court was told.
The man is also accused of assaulting a staff member at a Melbourne hotel after he was asked to leave due to being deemed a COVID-19 close contact in March.
The court heard the complainant in that matter has since moved to Sydney out of fear of being assaulted again.
A Warrnambool police officer told the court the accused man had a violent criminal history and he continued to offend despite previously attending a men's behaviour change program.
In a letter to the court, the man's mother said she didn't condone her son's actions but she asked for the charges to be dropped.
She said her son suffered significant childhood trauma which he blamed on her.
"I never wanted (him) to go to jail. I wanted him to go to rehabilitation for his ice addiction and counselling for his abuse," the complainant wrote.
Victoria Legal Aid senior lawyer Natasha Jayasuriya said her client was a young man who had climbed up the sentencing scale "relatively quickly".
She said some of the charges would be contested and the court heard a hearing would not be booked until at least March or April next year.
Magistrate Nunzio La Rosa said that meant the man could serve the entirety of a minimum jail sentence before the matter was resolved.
But he said the man had a violent history and was too great of a risk to be bailed.
The man was remanded in custody and will appear in court at a later date.
