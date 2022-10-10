The ability to provide a permanent online legacy for departed loved ones is now an option for Warrnambool residents.
The Warrnambool Cemetery Trust has signed on to the Chronicle website to help keep its online records.
A link to Chronicle is on the Warrnambool Cemetery website, which contains information for both the old Otway Road cemetery and the current location at Tooram Park.
People interested in searching for where their family members or friends are buried can do so online.
Another function available on Chronicle allows people to leave information on the departed they are connected to.
This could include what there occupation was, who their family members were or their eulogy.
Warrnambool Cemetery Trust chair Sheryl Nicolson said the new online opportunities available were exciting.
"It is very useful as a cemetery management system and also for members of the public," Ms Nicolson said.
"It is a good forum for people to add extra things as a tribute to their loved ones who have gone."
Ms Nicolson said there was a cost associated with the utilising the Chronicle website.
