OSCAR Ritchie says being thrown the ball to open Mortlake's division two innings on Saturday came as a surprise.
What happened next showed why Cats skipper Neil Kelly had faith in the teenager.
Ritchie took five wickets on debut for the second XI team, helping the Cats to a 66-run win against Allansford-Panmure in their first Warrnambool and District Cricket Association match after crossing from the South West league in the off-season.
Ritchie, 15, said it was a surreal experience. He finished with the tidy figures 5-15 off seven overs and was even on a hat-trick.
"I played div three last season and opened the bowling and they (club leaders) said I had a really good year last year so they put me up to the twos," he said.
"It was a challenge. I was keen, thought I'd give it my best shot and I did."
Ritchie, a student at Mortlake P-12 College, mostly bowls right-arm in-swingers.
"I bowled my first three overs and then my fourth over, I got a wicket which I was pretty happy about," he said.
"Then I started getting closer to the wickets and gradually getting closer and closer and they just kept falling.
"I had six overs and then had a spell and got two wickets in them. I came back on and Neil just said 'go for the stumps' and I got three wickets in the seventh over."
Ritchie, who plays football for Terang Mortlake, is determined to keep his spot in the Mortlake second XI.
"It felt really good (to debut); I didn't really feel I'd be able to get up to that league just yet," he said.
"Hopefully I can keep bowling like that for the rest of the season."
A century has eluded Dennington's Jack Lee during his career but on Saturday he notched his first in explosive fashion.
The division two batsman took no time to get his eye in, belting 102 not out as the Dogs chased down North Warrnambool's 135-run total in 14.1 overs.
Lee struck seven sixes and 11 fours in his innings, meaning just 16 of his runs weren't from boundaries.
A delighted Lee acknowledged it was a good way to start his season.
"I've been close a couple of times but never actually got over the line so it was good to do it finally," he said.
"I probably could have been out a couple of times so I was lucky to get away with them.
"They were coming off alright but Dennington small (oval) is good for a quick few boundaries."
The centurion confessed there was no secret to his dominant start with the willow.
"I was crook a couple of years ago so it was good to finally try and smash out a full season hopefully," he said.
"I've been training a bit but not as much as I'd like to but I'll be definitely trying to get there a bit more often now."
During the 2019-20 season, Lee was a regular fixture in the Dogs' division one side as their opening bowler but has spent time in the lower grades across the past few seasons.
The Dogs' opening batter is eyeing a top-grade return this season.
"I don't know about necessarily after this week but hopefully try and get back up there with the boys at some stage this year," he said. "I've been in and out of the ones over the last few years. So it'd be good to get back up there but we'll just wait and see how the next couple of months play out."
Rising Brierly-Christ Church batter Will Colla will miss this weekend's game after he suffered a knee injury in last week's division one loss to North Warrnambool.
Bulls coach Lachi Rooke confirmed the teenager - now in a knee brace - "copped a bit of a knock" in the field and didn't learn its seriousness until later.
"I don't know how long (he'll be out) and I don't think he does to be honest I think," Rooke said.
"They had some scans done and I think it's got to be re-assessed at the end of this week. He's out for Saturday but hopefully for not too much longer than that."
Rooke said he was "shattered" for Colla.
"We'll get around him and support him as a club and just make sure he does everything right and is OK first and foremost before you're getting back to cricket," he said.
Rooke said pending permit approval the side would hopefully be boosted by the inclusion of former Bulls' all-rounder Campbell Love and one of his friends.
Love plays for Strathfieldsaye in Bendigo, where the season has been delayed until October 22. Batter Zac Brooks also comes into the side side after missing week one.
Wil Hinkley (Nestles) 129 not out; Jake McKinnon (Northern Raiders) 100 not out; Geoff Williams (Nestles) 86 and 4-31; Joe Nyikos (West Warrnambool) 79; Bailey Jenkinson (North Warrnambool Eels) 76; Nathan Murphy (Brierly-Christ Church) 75; Kyle Humphrys (Merrivale) 74; Seb Shiells (North Warrnambool Eels) 5-43; Lachlan Wareham (Mortlake) 4-21; Henry Walker (Dennington) 3-9; Connor Umbers (Northern Raiders) 3-18.
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.