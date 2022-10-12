The Standard

Behind the stumps: Mortlake teenager Oscar Ritchie takes five wickets in division two debut

By Justine McCullagh-Beasy and Matt Hughes
Updated October 12 2022 - 7:32am, first published 7:00am
Mortlake cricketer Oscar Ritchie took five wickets in his division two debut. The 15-year-old hopes to cement his spot in the Cats' side. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy

OSCAR Ritchie says being thrown the ball to open Mortlake's division two innings on Saturday came as a surprise.

