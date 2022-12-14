The Standard
Deakin University Warrnambool to offer a Bachelor of Social Work in 2023

Lillian Altman
By Lillian Altman
Updated December 14 2022 - 4:45pm, first published 3:30pm
Deakin University's Warrnambool campus will offer the Bachelor of Social Work course from 2023 which will be led by Tamara Holmes who has more than 30 years' experience in the field.

DEAKIN University is offering a social work course in Warrnambool from 2023 to address the city's growing needs in mental health issues, drug use and family violence.

