DEAKIN University is offering a social work course in Warrnambool from 2023 to address the city's growing needs in mental health issues, drug use and family violence.
It will be led by Tamara Holmes who has more than 30 years' experience in the field.
More than 75 social workers are desperately needed to fill positions in the city.
Previously, south-west students travelled to Deakin's Geelong campus or studied online to complete the four-year Bachelor of Social Work course.
Ms Holmes said Regional Development Victoria data showed healthcare and social assistance had the largest percentage of employment in the Barwon south-west region with 17 per cent of the workforce.
"Anecdotally, agencies in the south-west (Warrnambool) report there are gaps in the social work workforce of around 40 per cent," Ms Holmes said.
She said it was difficult to fill positions in the outer areas including Portland and Hamilton.
Ms Holmes said social work as a profession was in high demand following the COVID-19 lockdowns.
"There is a deficit of social workers in the south-west," she said.
"South West TAFE has been great with the diploma but the next step for the Bachelors degree has been lacking. This means they can be worked with and met.
"It's important we have a physical presence in the region because a lot of academics are based in Geelong and Melbourne."
She said the aim was to make the Warrnambool campus a hub for development and a meeting place for social workers.
The course will link up with community service agencies in Warrnambool, including South West Healthcare, Emma House, Brophy Family and Youth Services, and the Victorian Government's Department of Families, Fairness and Housing.
Bachelor of Social Work student and Warrnambool resident Rebekah Casley completed two-and-a-half years of the degree online and the remaining one-and-a-half years between Geelong and on-site placements.
"I chose to do it online for the freedom of being able to work," she said.
"It was difficult not having other students to talk to about things and have a classroom and even just asking lecturers simple questions."
Ms Casley said offering the course closer to home would be a great incentive.
The course will run no matter how many people are enrolled.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
