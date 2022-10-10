Three members of the Warrnambool Cemetery Trust - whose body of work includes the establishment of a new home - have departed the organisation.
At a function at City Memorial Bowls Club on Monday, the trust thanked Ian Cameron, Rosemary Isaac and David Atkinson for their service.
Mr Cameron was a former chair of the trust who served for 25 years, while Ms Isaac and Mr Atkinson had both been on board for a decade.
A major legacy of the trio's time on the trust was the successful setting up of a new cemetery in Tooram Memorial Park, on Warrnambool's outskirts.
The old Warrnambool Cemetery is still being used for re-open plots, but all new burials are at Tooram, with this facility having been in operation for 18 months.
Mr Cameron, who has just turned 81, said he was looking forward to some extra spare time.
He said the successful transition to the new cemetery was a significant achievement for the trust.
"It's good knowing the new cemetery is up and running," Mr Cameron said.
"The Otway Road cemetery is 18 acres and has taken over 100 years to fill and we have 50 acres at the new one so I think we have it covered for many years to come.
"It's been a long process and a big job, myself and our secretary Clive Rayner looked at about 30 sites before we settled on Tooram Park.
"It's a multi-million dollar project that has been funded, or had funds sourced by, the cemetery trust."
Mr Cameron said another project he was proud of from his quarter-of-a-century service to the trust was sourcing Lone Pines from the original tree for both the new and old cemeteries.
He also pointed to the trust's ability to maintain the house in the old cemetery and convert it into a hub for staff as a positive.
Warrnambool Cemetery Trust chair Sheryl Nicolson said the combined contribution of the three retiring members was significant.
"Rosemary is a member of the historical society so her expertise in that area has been important," Ms Nicolson said.
"She has been able to ensure our archives and the historical aspects of what we do are well organised.
"David's history with local council has been invaluable in dealing with planning and re-zoning for the new park.
"As a past chair, Ian has played such an important part of the trust. He was integral in identifying the best site for the new cemetery and so much of the leg work to make it happen."
