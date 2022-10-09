Callous thieves have once again targeted the Port Fairy Cemetery.
Trust senior vice president Maria Cameron said it had been heartbreaking to learn that thieves had stolen items used for the upkeep of the cemetery twice in a week.
"It's just heartbreaking," Mrs Cameron said.
"They took every bit of equipment we have, except for the ride-on mower."
Mrs Cameron said the trust was made up of a small group of volunteers, who dedicated time to ensuring the cemetery is maintained.
"We're all volunteers and we put a lot of time into the cemetery," she said.
Items including a hedge trimmer worth about $600 and other items were stolen from the trust's on-site shed.
"It leaves a bad taste in your mouth that someone would stoop so low and steal from a cemetery," she said.
Mrs Cameron said police had advised the trust there had been charges made in relation to the theft.
However, the trust is unsure whether the stolen items will be recovered.
It's not the first time the trust has had items stolen.
In July 2020, a person or persons had stolen two sets of treated pine planks from the cemetery.
The planks, valued at $400, are used to ensure graves are stable.
Trust member Dana Nevitt said she was shocked by the thefts. "You get quite upset when you hear about something like this," she said.
"The volunteers work very hard."
Mrs Nevitt asked for understanding from community members while the trust sourced new gardening equipment.
"Sadly our gardening shed has been broken into twice over a period of a week each and time they have taken valuable gardening equipment that our gardener and volunteers use to keep our cemetery looking its best," she said.
Mrs Nevitt said the trust would love to see new members join the trust. Anyone interested can contact secretary Ian Perry on 0447 265 759 or email pfcemetery@gmail.com
IN OTHER NEWS
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.