More than 25 millimetres of rain is expected mid week after a cold start to today.
At 7am in Warrnambool on Monday morning it was just 4.1 degrees, felt like -0.6 and since 9am yesterday we've had another 0.2mm of rain.
Warrnambool, Hamilton, Mortlake and Port Fairy are expecting tops of 18 degrees today with Portland just 15.
Today will be partly cloudy with light winds.
There was the chance of fog and frost early this morning.
Winds will be north to north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h becoming light in the evening then becoming north-easterly 15 to 20 km/h in the late evening
A high pressure system over Victoria currently extends a ridge over the state.
The high is moving slowly eastwards and is expected to be out to the east of Victoria by this evening.
A northerly stream will then develop over Victoria on Tuesday, while a deep low pressure system develops south of the Bight.
A trough will slowly move over Victoria on Wednesday and Thursday.
For the rest of the week it's going to get wet in coming days
Tuesday's cloudy top is expected to be 21 in Warrnambool with a shower or two. There's a 60 per cent chance up to 2mm.
Wednesday's tip is 19 degrees, with a 100 chance of rain - between 10 and 15mm is expected.
Thursday is more of the same, with a top of 16 degrees, a 95 per cent chance of rain and an open tip of between 6-30mm.
Friday's expected top is 16 with a 90 per cent chance of between 2-4mm, Saturday 16 with a shower later in the day and Sunday 16 again with a shower or two.
IN OTHER NEWS
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.