The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Monday's top temperature for much of the region 18 degrees, more than 25mm mid week

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 9 2022 - 8:58pm, first published 8:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The pink start to the morning is an early warning of heavy rain expected mid week. At 6.45am today it was just four degrees in Warrnambool and 2.3 at Mount William.

More than 25 millimetres of rain is expected mid week after a cold start to today.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.