Man, 33, to appear in Warrnambool court on Monday charged with a range of offences

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 9 2022 - 8:35pm, first published 8:27pm
Alleged thief arrested after police raid home

A 33-year-old Port Fairy man has been remanded in custody on a string of charges and will appear in Warrnambool court on Monday.

