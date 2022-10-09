Alleged thief arrested after police raid home

A 33-year-old Port Fairy man has been remanded in custody on a string of charges and will appear in Warrnambool court on Monday.
Police said the man was arrested after extensive investigations during the past couple of weeks involving offences at Port Fairy, Koroit and Warrnambool.
He's been charged in relation to those offences and was remanded in custody overnight Friday before being interviewed on Saturday.
The man was believed to have be too drug impaired to be interviewed until Saturday evening.
He was then charged and remanded in custody to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing on Monday.
Police investigators executed a warrant on Friday which is believed to have uncovered a range of what is believed to be stolen property.
That property is alleged to have been stolen from Port Fairy and Warrnambool cemeteries as well as from other victims.
Police investigations into the source of those stolen items is continuing.
The man is very well known to police and was in court charged with similar offences last year.
At that time police uncovered recordings of him smoking meth and boasting of evading police officers while driving.
He was remanded in custody back then and sentenced to time served after spending about six months in custody.
The man was also placed on a community corrections order.
It'[s expected that police will strongly oppose bail on Monday in court as the man is considered to be a risk of continuing to offend.
