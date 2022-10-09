Rocks through window at three homes, police request help

AN offender hurling rocks through windows at three properties has led to a police plea for public information.
Portland police uniform officers are seeking information in relation a series of criminal damages that happened in south Portland on Tuesday and Wednesday last week.
"An unknown offender has thrown rocks through windows at three properties on these dates smashing windows and causing about $2000 worth of damage," a police spokeswoman said.
"Any information to assist in identifying an offender in relation to these incidents can be reported directly to the Portland police station (5522 1500) or alternatively you can make an anonymous report through Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000," he said.
