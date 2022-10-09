Rocks through window at three homes, police request help

The Standard
Police after information after rocks thrown through windows at three homes

By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 9 2022 - 8:15pm, first published 8:07pm
AN offender hurling rocks through windows at three properties has led to a police plea for public information.

