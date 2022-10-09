Another impaired driver nabbed as police continue blitz

The south-west police impaired driving road blitz vontinued at the weekend woith another driver caught and car seized.
Camperdown police uniform members intercepted a driver at noon on Sunday
A spokeswoman said the driver accompanied police to the Camperdown police station and provided a sample of breath containing an alcohol concentration well in excess of the prescribed limit.
The vehicle was impounded for a month at a cost of $1295.
If your alcohol consumption is affecting your health, happiness or relationships, you can contact Turning Point by visiting https://www.turningpoint.org.au/
Four deaths in two months on south-west roads prompted police Operation Response which has netted two impaired drivers a day in the past three months.'
Police are targeting drunk and drug impaired drivers at weekends, particularly at rural licensed premises.
The operation will continue, in coordination with other police operations, in the lead-up to the summer holidays.
