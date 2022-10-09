Home raids at Halls Gap lead to crash and arrest

Northern Grampian Crime Investigation Unit detectives charged a 17-year-old boy following a car crash into a house in Ararat at the weekend.
It is alleged three aggravated burglaries occurred on High Road and Scott Road in Halls Gap from 11pm on Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning when a silver Ford Territory was stolen from one of the properties.
The offender allegedly took off in the stolen Territory and travelled to Ararat where the driver lost control and crashed into a tree and power pole before crashing into the front of a house about 3.30am.
No one was home at the time, and therefore no one was in danger of being injured.
The boy was arrested by police members at the scene.
A Halls Gap boy has been charged with three counts of aggravated burglary, theft of motor vehicle, reckless conduct endangering serious injury, drive in a manner dangerous, unlicensed driving and other related offences.
He will appear at a children's court at a later date.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au
