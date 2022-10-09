The Standard
Youth, 17, arrested after home aggravated burglaries

By Andrew Thomson
October 9 2022
Home raids at Halls Gap lead to crash and arrest

Northern Grampian Crime Investigation Unit detectives charged a 17-year-old boy following a car crash into a house in Ararat at the weekend.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

