The Standard
Watch

Essendon AFLW coach Natalie Wood says regional game in Warrnambool a bonding experience for team

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 9 2022 - 6:40am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Wood - back in familiar territory at Warrnambool's Reid Oval - instructs her Essendon players during a break. Picture by Sean McKenna

NATALIE Wood says her football homecoming was a chance to build bonds between the newly-formed Essendon playing group.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.