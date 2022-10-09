VICTORIA police have released the image of a missing man last seen in Dunkeld on Saturday.
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Eduardo.
The 26-year-old was last seen on Victoria Valley Road in Dunkeld about 2.30pm on Saturday.
"Police and family have concerns for his welfare and his disappearance is out of character," Victoria Police said.
The image was released in the hope someone can provide information on his whereabouts.
He is described as being of slim build with olive skin and short dark hair.
Eduardo was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, black pants and white runners.
Anyone who sights him is asked not to approach him and to call triple-0.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Hamilton Police Station on 5551 9100.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
