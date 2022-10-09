WARRNAMBOOL played host to Victorian and interstate bridge players in a tournament over the weekend bringing them together for the first time in two years.
The 2022 Warrnambool Red Point Bridge Congress competition was held at the Wannon Function Centre on Saturday and Sunday giving players the opportunity to win cash.
Players hailed from Warrnambool, Hamilton, Camperdown, Port Fairy, Geelong, Ballarat and Wonthaggi in Victoria and as far as Naracoorte and Robe in South Australia.
Competition director Stephen Lester, who travelled from Geelong, said this was the first time they could play the card came together in two years.
"It's a chance for people not just from Warrnambool, but from Geelong, Ballarat to come and earn points at a higher level than they would get at the club," he said.
Mr Lester said during the COVID-19 restrictions people throughout Australia played bridge online when face-to-face gatherings were banned.
"Online became popular because face-to-face wasn't availability," he said.
"Now there's some controversy over which is more enjoyable."
"The number of people playing is declining in Australia and around the world due to being over the habit of getting their cards out and going to a bridge club and from going online to play."
Warrnambool Bridge Club's Kathy Hilder said about 40-50 people competed on each of the two days of competition.
Warrnambool hosts the Congress annually in October.
Ms Hilder said the club stopped playing in person in 2020 with some turning to online.
"In 2021, they played with restricted numbers and people had to book in advance which we don't normally have to," Ms Hilder said.
"We would normally have about 30 people but were restricted to 20.
"Then this year we were pretty back to normal."
The Warrnambool club meets three times during the week and once a month socially on a Sunday.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
