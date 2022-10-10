The Standard

Ellen Zeunert steps up as Portland's open grade netball coach for 2023 Hampden league season

Meg Saultry
By Meg Saultry
Updated October 10 2022 - 12:37am, first published 12:30am
Ellen Zeunert will take on the open coaching role at Portland next season.

Incoming Portland open coach Ellen Zeunert wants the Tigers to play a free and unrestricted style of netball next season, and will put emphasis on enjoyment of the game.

