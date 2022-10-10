Incoming Portland open coach Ellen Zeunert wants the Tigers to play a free and unrestricted style of netball next season, and will put emphasis on enjoyment of the game.
Zeunert, who takes over from 2022 co-coaches Michelle Finck and Remy Grant, said she thought about taking on the Hampden league role in recent years, but other sporting commitments, such as basketball and golf, made it hard.
She said the time felt right to take on the challenge.
I'm excited to watch the development of the group.- Ellen Zeunert
Zeunert, a past player involved at Portland on-and-off for 40 years, wants to build resiliency and composure in the playing group as it attempts to push for finals in 2023.
"Overall it's a very even competition, it's just that experience over the years which some of those clubs have," she said.
"There is those Cobden's and South's and Koroit, those top three but our girls only went down by five goals (against Koroit).
"It's putting them into those pressure situations and learning how to deal with situations to stay composed and move on."
Zeunert, who also leads Portland Coasters in the Country Basketball League, said she was excited to watch the development of the playing group next season.
"Most teams are pretty young these days," she said. "We've got some really talented young players and some really good experienced players in the mix as well. There is a good core group coming through."
She said the group showed its potential this year, following a 6-12 win-loss record.
"Even though they didn't win as many games as I know they were hoping to, they certainly pushed some of the top sides," she said of a North Warrnambool win and five and two goal losses to Koroit and Warrnambool.
"They showed they've got the capabilities to do it, it's just learning that composure on court and maintaining that standard of netball and play.
"And that belief to take that next step and really challenge those top clubs."
Zeunert said squad personnel would dictate how she approached a game plan.
"But I will, as I do in basketball, develop the skills and the individual and most importantly getting the core group bonding with their team spirit off the court," she said.
"Once you've got a great friendship group off the court, you take it onto the court as well."
She said there was some cross-over between her players at the Tigers and Coasters, which would help develop bonds ahead of pre-season training.
"That's a good thing in ways, we're all on the same page and know what's expected of each other," she said. "We're all spending more time together because of basketball and netball."
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
