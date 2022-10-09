MORTLAKE is ready to face multiple reigning premier Russells Creek after starting its Warrnambool and District Cricket Association career on a winning note.
The Cats, who crossed from South West Cricket in the off-season, recorded a 44-run victory against Dennington at Killarney Recreation Reserve on Saturday.
Captain Todd Lamont said it fuelled the Cats' belief they belonged in the competition.
"It's the monkey off the back a little bit," he said.
"Knowing there was going to be a lot of eyes on us changing leagues (we knew) there would be a lot of people paying attention, especially this first week.
"It was a little bit of relief we got the win because we know there will be a lot of eyes watching what happens."
Co-coach Lachlan Wareham returned after injury to make 27 and take 4-21.
Lamont said it was pleasing to see the all-rounder make an immediate impact.
"He bowled at 75 per cent. He is reinvigorated a bit - he didn't play footy this year and he's as keen as he's ever been for cricket."
Mortlake made 9-119 and bowled Dennington out for 76.
Clinton Baker (31 and 2-6) also shone for the Cats while Englishman Henry Walker took 3-9 for the Dogs in his comeback game.
Telge Peiris made 34 for the Dogs and Shannon Beks reeled in five catches.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
