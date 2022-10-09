WARRNAMBOOL Mermaids coach Katie O'Keefe admits she turned cheerleader at times during the team's Country Basketball League opener.
O'Keefe's sisters - Susie Morris and Jenny Henderson - played their parts in the Mermaids' come-from-behind 69-61 win against Horsham Hornets at the Arc on Saturday night.
Their father Peter Davis was also involved as assistant coach.
O'Keefe said her sisters were returning to the sport and embraced the chance to wear the Mermaids' colours.
"They were both very nervous and we had the whole family out there watching," she said.
"Some of the time I think I was cheering more as a sister than I was as a coach."
O'Keefe - the Big V defensive player of the year in the Mermaids' championship-winning run earlier this year - is non-playing mentor of the summer team.
"Part of me wishes I was playing with them but at the same time I was very happy just standing - I don't sit much - with the girls coaching," she said.
"I won't even register (to play) - if I don't register I can't be tempted."
Morris finished with an equal team-high 14 points and Henderson also hit the scoreboard.
"They're two little veterans who have come back, they both moved back to Warrnambool in the last two or three years with young kids," O'Keefe said.
"They grew up playing basketball, similar to myself, through the country Vic system and Mermaids.
"They said ' we'll come to training and see how we'll go' and they've gone really well.
"They didn't start, they're just there to have some fun and run around a bit but the two of them together on the court were very big in the change of the game."
The Mermaids found themselves down by as much as 10 points before wresting control and taking a six-point buffer into half-time.
"It was a very slow start, a few little nerves I think," she said.
"We came out a little flat and tired and Horsham came out really raring to go and were physical and we're still adapting to a physical game as we're very young."
O'Keefe put the Mermaids' turnaround down to a lift in defensive intensity.
Warrnambool has 29 players on its women's CBL list who are "all very eager to play".
"If I can get someone a game here and there, I'm going to love to do that," O'Keefe said. "My biggest dilemma is a good dilemma - I have too many good girls to choose from."
The Mermaids now have a three-week break which O'Keefe says is a blessing.
"I still have a few tired bodies from the Big V championship," she said.
"Some of those young girls have gone straight from that into their netball finals and then straight from netball finals into a country Vic (basketball) training camp plus netball tournaments plus CBL training."
Harry McGorm (20) top-scored for the Seahawks in their 74-70 defeat to the Horsham.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
