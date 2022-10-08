MOUNT Gambier mare Muntham Missile scored her second win in the $60,000 Hamilton Cup for respected trainer Belinda O'Loughlin on Saturday.
Muntham Missile, who won the cup in 2020, defeated Pres de Toi and Takumi to win the 2200-metre contest.
O'Loughlin praised jockey Dean Holland for his winning ride on the eight-year-old.
"It was a top ride by Dean," she said. "Muntham Missile can be a difficult mare to ride. I was worried before the race because she had only the four rivals.
"She needs a moderate tempo to show her best and she got that in the cup. Dean had her well placed and judged the pace perfectly. She really appreciates wet tracks which she got."
O'Loughlin revealed after the race Muntham Missile was bred in Hamilton by respected vet Ian McLeod.
"I suppose it's fitting she's won the two Hamilton Cups because Muntham Missile was bred there by Ian," she said. "The owners of Muntham Missile come from around Coleraine and Casterton which gives the victory a real Western District feel."
Muntham Missile may have her next run in the Mortlake Cup on October 29.
"I'm hoping we get a soft track at Mortlake. She doesn't go as good on dry tracks," she said.
"We'll probably give her a break after the Mortlake Cup as the tracks will be drying out then. She's been in work for a long time and probably deserves a bit of a break."
Muntham Missile has won 11 races from her 47 starts.
