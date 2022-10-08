The Standard

Muntham Missile wins 2022 Hamilton Cup for trainer Belinda O'Loughlin

By Tim Auld
Updated October 8 2022 - 11:22pm, first published 11:15pm
Muntham Missile ridden by Dean Holland wins the Hamilton Cup. Picture by Brendan McCarthy/Racing Photos

MOUNT Gambier mare Muntham Missile scored her second win in the $60,000 Hamilton Cup for respected trainer Belinda O'Loughlin on Saturday.

