A start in the $3 million group one VRC Champions Mile at Flemington next month is on the cards for

exciting Warrnambool galloper Tuvalu following his win in Saturday's $1 million group one Toorak Handicap at Caulfield.

Tuvalu won the 600-metre classic by three-quarters-of-a-length, giving top Warrnambool trainer Lindsey Smith his 11th group one victory and popular jockey Jarrod Fry his first at the elite level.

Smith said the victory was a great reward for his staff, Fry and Tuvalu.

"Jarrod deserves the win and I'm glad it's on one of my horses that he won his first group one," the astute trainer said.





"Jarrod puts in the hard yards, whether that's riding in trials, jump-outs or track work and he deserves every success he gets in his career.





"We've got a great record together since he started riding for the stable a few years ago."





Smith said Fry rode a clever race.

"We had drawn barrier one which was just ideal. It allowed Tuvalu to track the pace and Jarrod was able to have a clear run in the race," he said.





"The win was extra special for all my staff. They all work hard and to win a feature is rewarding for everyone."





Plans are already under way for Tuvalu.

"We'll now look at the $3 million Champion Mile. The race fits ideally into the program for Tuvalu and there's a nice bonus there if he happens to win the 1600-metre race," Smith said.

Tuvalu, a $200,000 purchase at the 2019 Inglis Melbourne Premier Yearling Sales, has won eight of his 13 starts and took his stake earnings to more than $1.1 million with his Toorak Handicap victory.

Smith was not the only Warrnambool trainer to have success at Caulfield.

Literary Magnate, trained by Matthew Williams, got up in the last few strides to win the $200,000 group 3 Northwood Plume Stakes.





The lightly-raced mare, who was resuming from a spell, has now won more than $460,000 in stakemoney.







