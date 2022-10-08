REIGNING Geelong best-and-fairest winner Amy McDonald is backing an emerging teammate to embrace Reid Oval's wide expanses on Sunday.
The Cats will play Essendon in an AFLW game at the Warrnambool venue - the first national event to be played at the redeveloped venue.
"I think Zali Friswell might be one to watch tomorrow. She's been building up on a wing and really building in her second season," McDonald told The Standard from an open training session on Saturday.
"Keep an eye out for her - they're huge wings so she has a lot of space to work in."
McDonald, 24, grew up in Ballarat and understands the importance of bringing sport to regional communities.
"We are super excited. It's an incredible atmosphere down here in Warrnambool and we have had a little explore of the town this morning and we're absolutely loving the vibe and the community," she said.
"Being a country girl myself, it's so nice to spread AFLW into the regions."
Geelong is on track to play finals - it boasts a 4-2 win-loss record - for the first time in its AFLW history.
McDonald, who is working on her "craft around stoppages", said belief was building.
"I think we've always been a strong defensive team and now we're starting to really get that mid and forward connection so it's that final piece of the puzzle," she said.
"Our forwards are working so well together and we're getting scores on the board."
Essendon midfielder and past league best and fairest winner Maddy Prespakis said she was impressed with the Reid Oval surface.
"After a bit of a trek down here - a 3.5 hour bus ride - it was probably a good time to keep connecting with all the girls," she told The Standard.
"The ground is in awesome nick - you look at it and think 'wow, this is a beautiful part of country Victoria' and we're privileged to play here."
Prespakis, who joined the Bombers from Carlton in the off-season, said the expansion team had high standards for the remaining four games of the home-and-away campaign.
"I love being an Essendon player now and helping this team drive forward and we are a new team but it is something we have gone into the pre-season pretty bullish about in terms of not leaving it as an excuse," she said.
"We've brought a pretty competitive nature to the competition week in, week out and we've had a couple narrow losses but it just shows how much fight we have in us."
Prespakis said players were stepping up each round as the Bombers meshed as a team.
"Steph Wales has come in the ruck and she kicked three goals a couple of weeks ago and didn't really know how to celebrate in the end but she was stoked," she said.
"It's her first year of AFLW and I have loved playing alongside her."
Co-captains Steph Cain and Bonnie Toogood have also impressed Prespakis with their leadership, former Cat Sophie Van der Heuvel has "brought a lot of run off half-back" and emerging midfielder Amber Clark has settled into the competition with ease.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
