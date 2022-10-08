The Standard

Wil Hinkley makes maiden WDCA division one century in Nestles' win

Justine McCullagh-Beasy
By Justine McCullagh-Beasy
Updated October 8 2022 - 8:30am, first published 8:20am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nestles opener Wil Hinkley made 129 off 140 deliveries in the Factory's win against Allansford-Panmure on Saturday. Pictures by Sean McKenna

NESTLES hopes a blistering start from its opening partnership is a sign of things to come.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Justine McCullagh-Beasy

Sports journalist

Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.