A cricketer who spent the most recent season on the sidelines scored a century in his comeback game on Saturday.
Jake McKinnon finished unbeaten on 100 as Northern Raiders celebrated their Warrnambool and District Cricket Association division one debut with a convincing 141-run win against Wesley-Yambuk.
Jake, who played alongside brother Joe, teamed with boom recruit Jack Burnham (53) for a 95-run third-wicket stand.
The centurion said he was excited to work with the Englishman this Australian summer.
"He looked a class above everyone else," Jake said of Burnham. "Hopefully we can have a few good partnerships together."
Co-captain Joe McKinnon said Burnham would give opponents headaches this season.
"He is full class, just the way he picks up the ball and really punishes the bowling attack is probably something I haven't seen in Warrnambool for a long, long time," he said.
"I think he's going to be an absolute standout in the league. He is very important to us but I think it's also important for the league to get a taste as I imagine he'd be playing representative cricket.
"He's only been here for a bit over a week and we have learned a lot off him already. He's a really funny sort of bloke and easy to get along with."
He was rapt with his older brother's innings too.
"Jake got put in quite early and batted all the way through," Joe said.
"He has put an awful lot of work in and for him to stick around, make 100 and be around at the end was a big achievement.
"He doesn't go from ball one - he just takes his time and builds an innings. He was brilliant."
Jake, 28, admitted he was "a bit scratchy" and was surprised to make his first WDCA division one ton.
"It was definitely a round one innings," he said.
Two teenagers - Charlie James, who is 15, and Jack Lenehan, 14, - took wickets on debut as pace bowling options.
"We're blooding a few young blokes and we definitely think they're up to it," Joe said.
Joe said it was pleasing to reward those behind the scenes with a win.
"The club has done a massive amount of work and I think things are starting to come together and it's all looking pretty good at the moment," he said.
"We have a lot of good things in place. It's going to be an exciting year. It's a big step into division one but I think we're ready for it and the boys are pumped."
Jake echoed his brother's sentiments. "To get a win in the first game is massive and hopefully we can build on that," he said.
Northern Raiders will play reigning grand finalist North Warrnambool Eels next round.
New skipper Bailey Jenkinson made 76 and Seb Shiells took five wickets in the Eels' 83-run win against Brierly-Christ Church on Saturday. Bulls opener Nathan Murphy was his team's highest scorer with 75.
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.