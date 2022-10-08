The Hillman National Rally celebrated 30 years on the road in Warrnambool on Saturday, boasting a collection from across the country.
The event is held every second year, rotating through different locations through South Australia, Victoria and New South Wales.
Rally co-director Jennifer Yeomans said she was excited to have the show in Warrnambool, but had despaired about it going ahead after the previous edition had been cancelled in 2020.
"I was born here and visit regularly, so its special to have it in Warrnambool," Ms Yeomans said.
"Initially I thought it was going to be a piece of cake, but I haven't stopped worrying about it."
The cars on show spanned from the early 1930s until the mid-1970s, when Chrysler bought the British company and phased the Hillman marque out of existence.
Avid collector Bill Atkin brought several 1938 models and said many of the cars that came to Australia had unique differences.
"The cars that came here were what's called CKDs, or 'commercial knock downs',' Mr Atkin said.
"They would build the car in England, then deconstruct it again and sent the parts over where they were reconstructed again here."
But when they were re-assembled, many customers wanted changes made. Some farmers even asked for the entire rear-ends to be retrofitted with a tray to make an early form of ute.
Mr Atkin said Hillman's style gave it enduring appeal. "American cars are powerful, but British cars are beautiful," he said.
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Reporter covering politics, environment and health
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.