Teenager bitten by shark, recovering in hospital

A south-west teenager is recovering in hospital after being bitten by a shark.
South West Healthcare confirmed the 17-year-old arrived at the Warrnambool Base Hospital on Thursday evening, presenting with wounds to his feet.
"The patient is recovering on the paediatric ward and is in a stable condition," a spokeswoman confirmed to The Standard.
The teen was attacked by the shark at Nun's Beach, near Portland.
