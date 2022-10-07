Teenager bitten by shark, recovering in hospital

The Standard
South-west teenager is recovering in hospital after being bitten by a shark

Updated October 7 2022 - 6:11am, first published 6:06am
A south-west teenager is recovering in hospital after being bitten by a shark.

