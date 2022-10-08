Bipartisan fix for crumbling roads needed

Dear valued subscriber,
State Liberal leader Matthew Guy used a visit to the south-west this week to announce a $10 billion commitment over 10 years for road maintenance should he win November's state election.
He knew he was on solid ground when he chose the region for the announcement because our crumbling roads are appalling. That was even before recent heavy rain, which as we know, only makes them worse.
There's no guarantees the commitment of $1b each year across the next decade will actually be spent because it depends on the election result but it is encouraging some in Spring Street are aware of our needs.
But what about Premier Daniel Andrews and Labor? We know Mr Andrews and his government won't respond to the opposition's move any time soon. He won't want to be seen to be following his rival, which is understandable in a political sense.
But our roads are beyond politics. They are downright dangerous. Those who use our roads often are tired of temporary speed restriction signs turning up near potholes and staying there for so long drivers become oblivious to the warnings.
The Hopkins Highway is a disgrace. If it rains, steer clear of it. Ditto the Hamilton Highway. Years ago we revealed they needed to be rebuilt, today the best we can expect is a patch job or work on small sections that are akin to a drop in the ocean.
Forget about a trip to Port Fairy from Warrnambool via the Princes Highway because the section near Illowa cracks up worse than a day-five cricket pitch on the subcontinent.
We don't have enough space here to list every road in the region that needs extra maintenance or to be rebuilt. Corangamite Shire says the Cobden Warrnambool Road and Cobden Port Campbell Road need millions spent on them, the Great Ocean Road, the list goes on and on. It's great that Mr Guy and the Liberals have made their election commitment but we need Mr Andrews and Labor to announce theirs so once the election is done, we know the region's roads have a chance of being improved.
We have fought for decades for major upgrades to the Princes Highway west of Colac and while the former Coalition federal government committed tens of millions, the majority remains unspent because it was dependent on state government contributions. We need Labor to come to the party. We need more than a one-off cash splash because we know works don't last, whether that's because of heavy vehicles, weather or materials, we need a longer-term, sustainable strategy.
Moyne Shire councillor Jim Doukas picked a good time to raise his concerns about safety on the Heywood-Woolsthorpe Road, the same day Mr Guy stood beside the road for his announcement.
It was another big week for councils with Warrnambool City rejecting a development plan which would have clear the way for a $100m country club development on Wollaston Road. The developer was far from impressed with the outcome having spent 18 months on the project.
The council also revealed it was pushing ahead with the business case for a new art gallery to be built at Cannon Hill. This came after a petition with more than 5000 signatures opposing such a development was tabled at this week's meeting.
Warrnambool councillors also voted for a business case to be developed on the future of Flagstaff Hill Maritime Museum, which for years has been described as being a drain on city finances. Private investment/ownership is among the many possibilities to be canvassed in the plan.
Moyne Shire approved a subdivision in farming zoned land at Koroit despite officers recommending they reject it.
The issue of no snack car on Warrnambool line trains in the future raised its head again this week with a group of Corangamite Shire residents adding their voices to calls for a re-think.
The region lost a quiet-achieving successful businessman this week with Port Fairy's Richard Matthews remembered as a giant of the fuel industry.
Liberal leader Mr Guy and South West Coast MP Roma Britnell made a surprise $6.6m election pledge to fund a new two-storey clubhouse and second pitch at Warrnambool's hockey facility.
Great news for North Warrnambool Eagles footballer Josh Corbett who was this week given an AFL lifeline when he was traded from Gold Coast Suns to Fremantle. Corbett should be a great addition to Freo's forward line.
It's a big day today at Warrnambool's Reid Oval with the first AFLW match held in the region. Essendon, coached by south-west export Natalie Wood, hosts Geelong, which features Liv Fuller, a star with Warrnambool Mermaids on the basketball court earlier this year. A big crowd is expected for the match which will be played on a perfect Reid Oval surface. The facility's redevelopment might have some shortcomings but the playing surface is not one of them, it is top notch. I'm looking forward to seeing a national level sporting contest at the ground - a coup for the city.
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
