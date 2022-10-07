More delays in case of former Warrnambool man charged over major interstate drug operation

A former Warrnambool man charged over his involvement in an alleged large-scale drug trafficking operation in Queensland has fronted court again.
Butch Graham Smith, 47, now of Noosa, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday.
The man, who grew up in Warrnambool and played footy with South Warrnambool and coached Dennington, was charged with serious alleged drug offences in March after an 18-month police operation targeting cocaine supply and distribution.
His 63 charges including trafficking in dangerous drugs (serious organised crime), knowingly money laundering (serious organised crime), 27 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, 13 counts of possession of dangerous drugs, seven counts of knowingly money laundering, five counts of producing dangerous drugs and other drugs and possession offences.
The maximum penalties for the offences range up to 25 years' imprisonment.
The Standard previously reported the case was supposed to proceed to a committal hearing, where a magistrate determines if there's enough evidence to send an accused to trial, in June.
But the Brisbane Magistrates Court confirmed on Friday the hearing did not go ahead.
The matter was then listed for August 5.
The Courier Mail reported at the time that the court heard the evidence brief included an "extremely large amount" of surveillance material including telephone intercepts.
Some of the evidence was yet to be disclosed to the defence, including body worn camera footage from several officers.
The footage was ordered to be disclosed by August 15 and the matter was adjourned until Friday.
The magistrates court confirmed the case had been called and Mr Smith appeared but it was again adjourned off until December 2.
The man will appear in court again on that day for a further mention hearing.
The Standard previously reported Mr Smith was bailed in March with strict conditions, including he must live at his Noosa address, report to Noosa police station once a week and not contact 15 people.
Police allege money was laundered through businesses set up by Mr Smith and a number of co-accused men. The alleged offences occurred in Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast.
Email: jessica.howard@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
