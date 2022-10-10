More than 100 volunteers have gathered to celebrate one south-west town known for "getting things done".
Volunteers Reunite saw 50 to 60 organisations represented at a homage held for residents "wearing multiple hats" at the Cobden Technical School.
Part-organiser Kelvin White said the once-annual event was a tribute to the dedication of its volunteers.
"It's a traditional event in Cobden which has always been known for strong volunteering," he said.
"We've got about 80 organisations in the immediate district and we'll probably have 50 to 60 represented. It's a chance to acknowledge and celebrate volunteerism in the Cobden area.
"It's not only the organisations in the area, but also the fire brigades, local halls and sporting clubs. It's for anybody and everybody involved - there'll be 100 people coming. We're going to get a really good cross-section of workers and leaders.
"It comes back to Cobden's reputation as a 'doing' community and quite often we don't rely on handouts and grants or that sort of thing because we do have the capacity to do things ourselves."
IN OTHER NEWS
Corangamite Shire south-central ward councillor Jo Beard said the strong community spirit was instilled in residents from a young age.
"Cobden has always been very fortunate to having a very dedicated community of volunteers," she said.
"The community really does mean a lot to them and people of all generations have put in many, many years of making the community the best it can be.
"In my role as a councillor, I often get that feedback from people saying that we're very lucky. Cobden people just like to get things done themselves, it was instilled in me at a very young age that you give back to your community and I feel that's the culture here in Cobden.
"I've never known it to be any different. That's pretty special because often what you achieve means so much more because it's local people who've done it themselves. Like all communities, it's been tough getting people to re-engage following COVID particularly.
"So it's pretty significant the amount of people coming out tonight to re-tireate the importance of volunteering and the fact a lot of these people wear multiple hats, it's never usually just one and that's testament to people we have in our community."
Now just one tap with our new app: Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Standard:
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.