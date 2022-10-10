The Standard
Home/News/Local News
Free

More than 100 attend Cobden's 'Volunteers Reunite' event

JG
By Jessica Greenan
Updated October 11 2022 - 1:48am, first published October 10 2022 - 11:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cobden volunteers Ingrid Bellman, Cameron Beaton, Sasha Baker, Willoughby Perriss, Neville Robertson and John Wason. Picture by Anthony Brady

More than 100 volunteers have gathered to celebrate one south-west town known for "getting things done".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard. Send me news tips at jess.greenan@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.