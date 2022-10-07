Warrnambool's Harry McGorm says it would mean a lot to win his first home game at the Arc in front of friends and family on Saturday.
The first-year Seahawk, who is among a cohort of fresh faces in this year's squad, will take the court against Horsham Hornets in round two of the Country Basketball League season.
"My whole family is coming down (to the Arc), and a few of my friends," McGorm said. "It should be really good."
The Seahawks, led by coach Jack Huxtable, lost their opening two games on the road against Colac and Ararat.
McGorm, 17, had his first taste of the competition against Ararat after missing the season opener.
"It's a very different game, I've come from under 18s... but we're playing grown men now," McGorm said.
"It's a big step up but I found it a really fun and enjoyable game.
"It's a really fun group to play with."
The three-point specialist is aiming to add firepower behind the arc, while defence is a big area he is focused on improving this summer.
McGorm, who also lines up for Warrnambool Storm's 3x3 open side, said Huxtable had put a big focus on talk and defence during pre-season training.
"He's really big on making sure we're all talking as a group, huddling, playing as a team, passing the ball," McGorm said.
The Emmanuel College student said a win at home against Horsham was vitally important, as to avoid a 0-3 start to the season.
He said representing the Seahawks at the Big V level was a future goal while he'll soon line up in Warrnambool Basketball Association's under 23 competition.
Warrnambool Mermaids, coached by Katie O'Keefe, will kick off their season from 5pm Saturday at the Arc. The Seahawks follow from 7pm.
Portland Coasters women's team will start its premiership defence with a home game against Mt Gambier on Saturday.
The Coasters are coached by Ellen Zeunert, who was announced as Portland Tigers' new open grade netball coach on Friday, ahead of the 2023 Hampden league season.
Zeunert said her immediate focus was this summer's CBL season, though admits it will get busy when the two sports cross over in in January and February.
"I've got the basketball cap on and working with that group," she said. "We'll take that week by week and concentrate on our skills and game plans and working together on-and-off the court.
"Good unity and team spirit and just go on the court and the results will take care of themselves.
"Even if you don't win games you can still walk off the court a winner having played a great game with each other."
The Coasters take the court from 6pm at Portland Basketball Stadium before the men's game starts from 8pm. Portland's men's side have a double header, travelling to play Ararat on Sunday from 1pm.
Sports journalist at the Warrnambool Standard, with a strong interest in Australian Rules Football, basketball and women in sport. Email: meg.saultry@austcommunitymedia.com.au | mobile: 0475 949 802
