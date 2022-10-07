The Standard

Bendigo all-rounder Kyle Humphrys to play with Merrivale for early rounds of Warrnambool and District cricket

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated October 7 2022 - 6:03am, first published 5:30am
Star Bendigo all-rounder Kyle Humphrys will play for Merrivale at least until the Bendigo District cricket season starts. Picture by the Bendigo Advertiser

A classy all-rounder will give Merrivale a boost during the early rounds of Warrnambool and District cricket season, starting today.

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

