A classy all-rounder will give Merrivale a boost during the early rounds of Warrnambool and District cricket season, starting today.
Former Russells Creek and Nestles star Kyle Humphrys will play for the Tigers at least until the Bendigo District cricket season begins on October 22.
Humphrys - who was the WDCA senior player of the year in 2008-09 - has spent the last six seasons with Bendigo Cricket Club where he has made a name for himself as one of the standout players in the competition.
In that time he scored a mountain of runs and claimed his fair share of wickets, receiving a host of individual accolades including the BDCA cricketer of the year award in 2017-18 and the BDCA champion player honour in 2020-21.
Last season he struck a mighty 445 runs and took 17 wickets across all formats.
Tigers coach Justin Lynch was thrilled to have Humphrys on-board.
We're really looking forward to him playing with us.- Justin Lynch
"Anyone that wants to come and play for us with that background and calibre of player, we'll welcome them with open arms," he said.
"It's good for the younger boys too, (having) someone in from his standard of cricket come into ours.
"We're really looking forward to him playing with us."
Lynch said the side would would first and foremost look to utilise his batting ability.
"He's definitely coming in as a top-order batsman and he can bowl handy as well," he said.
"Just at the moment he's in as a batsman and obviously a little bit of leadership and his nous.
"It's handy for us we've got a couple of players that are a little bit underdone at the moment."
Merrivale faces reigning premiers Russells Creek in the first game of the season after round one was abandoned last week due to rain.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
