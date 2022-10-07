The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Plans unveiled for another $2m in social housing projects for Warrnambool

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 7 2022 - 2:57am, first published 1:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An artists' impression of the new social housing unit development on Morris Road.

Another $2 million will be spent on converting two homes into four social housing townhouse in Warrnambool as part of a major investment through the Salvation Army.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.