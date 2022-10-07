Another $2 million will be spent on converting two homes into four social housing townhouse in Warrnambool as part of a major investment through the Salvation Army.
So far, more than $16 million will be spent investing in social housing across the city with plans for another two developments being submitted to the council's planning department for approval.
Two neighbouring houses on Vickers Drive and Morris Road will be demolished to make way for four new townhouses - the project costing about $1.8 million.
This comes on top of other similar projects in Merrivale and north Warrnambool to convert houses into mostly two-storey units.
The major investment in housing is part of the state government's $25 million Big Build promise, and comes after the city council handed over its rental properties to the organisation last year.
When councillors voted to gift the council-owned properties, it was with the knowledge that they could be turned into even more housing for those in desperate need of a roof over their heads.
There are three other properties that the council had handed to the Salvation Army last year which could also be earmarked for redevelopment.
Residents currently living at the properties would be temporarily relocated during construction and would then be given the opportunity to return to one of the new homes, the planning applications says.
Salvation Army national public relations secretary Major Bruce Harmer said it had partnered with all levels of government to provide housing and wrap-around services.
He said the not-for-profit sector could often do things at a fraction of the cost that the government can.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
