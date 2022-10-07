Current South West Coast sitting member Roma Britnell has been put up as a super short $1.10 chance to retain her seat again in the November Victorian election.
TAB odds expert Gerard Daffy said the TAB had set markets for the state election and Ms Britnell was posted a prohibitive price despite South West Coast being rated a marginal seat.
"The markets are now out in the public domain and creating a lot of interest," Mr Daffy, the oldest son of former Warrnambool mayor Jack Daffy said.
"The way the market sits at the moment, it's a margin seat but Ms Bitnell - the incumbent - has been put up at a short quote.
"The landscape has changed in recent years but our market analysis predicts Ms Britnell will be very hard to beat despite it now being a marginal seat."
Mr Daffy said independent candidate Carol Altmann was rated the second elect at $5.
"It's interesting. Ms Altmann clearly has a huge following after her involvement in the Lyndoch Living aged care debate and other community issues.
"Those people are all eligible to vote and she's well and truly in the market."
The market commentator said former mayor Kylie Gaston was again the Labor candidate and rated a $12 chance, with the Greens a $26 chance, even though a candidate has now been named as yet.
"Ms Gaston was beat in the last election but she made the seat marginal," he said.
"In this day and age election betting is very fragile and it does not take much to go against the incumbent.
"Ms Britnell is priced as the likely winner but things can change pretty quickly," he said.
With 50 days to go until the Victorian election, TAB punters are backing Daniel Andrews to be re-elected as premier for a third straight term with Labor currently a $1.11 favourite over Matthew Guy's Coalition at $6.
As campaigning begins to ramp up across Victoria, TAB currently have 25 markets open including Election Winner and Type of Government market that sees a Labor majority the hot favourite at $1.22.
"Punters have been keen to back Daniel Andrews in the last couple of weeks with the Labor leader shortening from $1.22 into $1.11 with TAB," Mr Daffy said.
"However, being a short-priced favourite in Victorian politics doesn't automatically mean you are over the line. Jeff Kennett was beaten as a $1.01 favourite by Steve Bracks in 1999, and Ted Baillieu was a $5 outsider when he won in 2010, so anything can happen between now and November 26."
Labor has shortened from $1.22 into $1.11 since the end of August while the Coalition have drifted to $6 (out from $4).
TAB has started to see some larger bets coming through.
"One customer was happy with the early price that our traders put up and splashed $10,000 at$1.40 on Labor in November last year," Mr Daffy said.
"Now, as we get closer to the election, we are starting to see some substantial bets come through for Labor including $6000 at $1.22, $8000 at $1.20 and $9000 at $1.16," he said.
