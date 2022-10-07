The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Sitting Liberal MP Roma Britnell is a $1.10 favourite to win the seat of South West Coast

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated October 7 2022 - 12:20am, first published 12:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Roma Britnell is a short-priced favourite to win the seat of South West Coast in the November state election.

Current South West Coast sitting member Roma Britnell has been put up as a super short $1.10 chance to retain her seat again in the November Victorian election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.