Editorial: Bipartisan fix for crumbling regional roads

We don't have enough space here to list every road in the region that needs extra maintenance or to be rebuilt. Corangamite Shire says the Cobden Warrnambool Road and Cobden Port Campbell Road need millions spent on them, the Great Ocean Road, the list goes on and on. It's great that Mr Guy and the Liberals have made their election commitment but we need Mr Andrews and Labor to announce theirs so once the election is done, we know the region's roads have a chance of being improved.