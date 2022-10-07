The Standard
Editorial: Bipartisan roads funding commitment needed

October 7 2022 - 4:00am
Editorial: Bipartisan fix for crumbling regional roads

State Liberal leader Matthew Guy used a visit to the south-west this week to announce a $10 billion commitment over 10 years for road maintenance should he win November's state election.

