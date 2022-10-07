The Standard
Home/News/Local News

Cr urges council to 'get moving' on new aquatic centre for Warrnambool

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated October 7 2022 - 2:40am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cr Ben Blain wants to see more movement on getting a new AquaZone facility.

Warrnambool City Council "needs to get moving" on a new aquatic centre for Warrnambool, councillor Ben Blain says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Katrina Lovell

Katrina Lovell

Journalist

Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.