Warrnambool City Council "needs to get moving" on a new aquatic centre for Warrnambool, councillor Ben Blain says.
"It just feels like it's something that's been on the backburner for the last year and we need to actively start doing the work in order to be getting in line in order to deliver this for Warrnambool," Cr Blain said.
"The new aquatic centre - it needs to get moving."
He urged the council to set its sights on planning for future projects such as the Brierly community hub and animal shelter.
Cr Blain made the plea during discussion on the council's annual report which showed the city finishing the financial year with a $18.45 million surplus.
Money for major projects such as Reid Oval and the new library accounted for the healthy bottom line, but there was also about $1.7 million in savings from staff shortages across the organisation.
Staff costs for the year were almost $36 million, while councillor costs were about $296,000.
The council also made a profit on the sale of its motor vehicles and heavy plant with the strong second-hand market lifting sales prices.
A $1.28 million insurance payout for damage to the Florence Collins Childcare Centre also contributed to the healthy finances.
Cr Debbie Arnott said even throughout the challenges of COVID-19, the council had been able to deliver some amazing results.
Councillors cited the Reid Oval, new library, Lake Pertobe revamp, Jetty Flat upgrade and new boat ramp as highlights of the year.
"There have been many great things that council have been able to achieve throughout a difficult year along with being short-staffed," Cr Arnott said.
Cr Blain said the new library would be a "game-changer" for our city, and while it was good to see so many things happening, he asked "what next?".
He urged the council to look ahead and said it was important to get the planning under way for future projects.
"Brierly Reserve - it's something that we need to get moving with the growth corridor to the north of the city," Cr Blain said.
"This is going to be critical to be providing services and infrastructure for the whole north area."
Cr Blain said council had to provide for the extra hours of three-year-old kinder that was announced.
"It's critical that we're planning for the infrastructure, the staff and the placement of these facilities as our city continues to grow, the need for these services are going to continue as well," he said.
Cr Blain said the demand for the animal shelter would continue to grow, and he urged the council to get moving on it. The council allocated $800,000 in the budget for a new shelter, with work due to start in the new year.
"Hopefully as this happens we'll be able to bring down registrations," Cr Blain said.
"The number one thing we really need to be looking at when we're advocating is housing supply. We're growing. Industry is growing but we're struggling to house everyone.
"It's critical that we work to advocate so that there can be more housing stock created and fast-tracking housing supply with the right infrastructure for the growth of the city to ensure everyone in Warrnambool has a place to live."
Mayor Vicki Jellie said coming out of COVID-19 hadn't been easy for the city.
She said it was a very proud year for the council with great results on this year's community satisfaction survey.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
